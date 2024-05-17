TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Trading Down 0.1 %

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.42 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$27.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.