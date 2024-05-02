The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

