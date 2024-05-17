EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

