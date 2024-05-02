Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 375.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

