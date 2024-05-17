Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $855,190. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at C$35.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

