Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

