Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.