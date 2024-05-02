MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 824.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

