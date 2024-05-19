Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 164.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Garmin by 323.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Garmin by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,217. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.