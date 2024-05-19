AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.80% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 90,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 72,242 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

