MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.