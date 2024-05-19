Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $120.86. 148,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $120.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

