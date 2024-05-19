AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 5,698,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

