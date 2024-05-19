AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 148,518 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,518 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $48.16 on Friday. 480,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.