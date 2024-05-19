iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,504,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

