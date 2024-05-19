AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,633. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

