AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 2,692,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,649. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

