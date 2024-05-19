Beldex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Beldex has a market cap of $221.48 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04641791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,169,198 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,789,198 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

