AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,623. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
