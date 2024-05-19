Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys 17,525 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up 6.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $313,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5,301.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYBL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 28,757 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

