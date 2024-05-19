Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,107,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,703,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,259,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.