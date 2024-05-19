AMG National Trust Bank Buys 930 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

