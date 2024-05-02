Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 3.8 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

