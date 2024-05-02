Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.06% of CION Investment worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CION Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 29.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

