Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.16% of Visteon worth $144,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.