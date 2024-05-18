Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $205.97. 2,267,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.