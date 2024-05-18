Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,292 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 123,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $284.26 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

