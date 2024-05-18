Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $532.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $534.18. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
