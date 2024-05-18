281 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $169,199,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

