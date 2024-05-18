First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

