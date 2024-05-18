Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 44,409 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.27. 13,733,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

