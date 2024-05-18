Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $344.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

