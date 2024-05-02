Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 91,934 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $163,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251,773 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

