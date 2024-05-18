Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $4.75 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 213,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 180,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

