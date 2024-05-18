Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,556 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.