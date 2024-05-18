Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,311.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,182.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $656.00 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

