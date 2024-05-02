Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Position Decreased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDIV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $759.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.
About Global X SuperDividend ETF
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
