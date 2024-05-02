Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 92,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

