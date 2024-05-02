Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

