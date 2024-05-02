Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.70 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

