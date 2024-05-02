Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NET Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the third quarter valued at $21,680,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET Power Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:NPWR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.
NET Power Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
