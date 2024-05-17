Truist Financial Increases Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $50.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

