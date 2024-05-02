Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

