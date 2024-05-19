Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lessened by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after acquiring an additional 253,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,358,000 after acquiring an additional 233,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 185,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

