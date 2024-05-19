Windle Wealth LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $105.26. 5,396,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

