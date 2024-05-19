The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Boeing by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

