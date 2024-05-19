Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 177,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

