Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys 26,340 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,657. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.