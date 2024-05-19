Royal Harbor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

