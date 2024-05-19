Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 3.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. 2,590,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

